Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.80 million-$69.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.10 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,754. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,420,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

