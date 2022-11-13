Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.