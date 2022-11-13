SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 173.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

