ssv.network Price Tops $7.55 on Major Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $75.51 million and $3.09 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for about $7.55 or 0.00046495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
