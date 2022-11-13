ssv.network Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $3.21 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00046143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
