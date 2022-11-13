ssv.network Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $3.21 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00046143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

