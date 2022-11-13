Status Trading Down 29.6% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $70.91 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00042848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00243598 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02168658 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,627,104.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.