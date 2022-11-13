Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 570,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $9,922,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

SBT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 18,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The company has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Articles

