Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 570,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $9,922,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 18,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The company has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

