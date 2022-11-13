Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target to C$44.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Magnet Forensics Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTC MAGTF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Magnet Forensics has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

