StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 170,845 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

