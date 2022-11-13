StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $314,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

