Strike (STRK) Price Tops $10.12 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $10.12 or 0.00061055 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,437,049 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

