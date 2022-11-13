Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

A number of research firms have commented on INN. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 76.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

