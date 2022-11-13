SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SunOpta Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of STKL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.52. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 375.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,638 shares of company stock worth $884,863. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

