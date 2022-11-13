SushiSwap Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $149.62 million and $132.03 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00007281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

