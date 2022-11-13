Susquehanna Bancshares Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $54.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.