SVB Leerink Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $26.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.11.

IONS opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

