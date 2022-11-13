Sweat Economy Price Down 43.5% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,756,595,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,292,956,339 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

