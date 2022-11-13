Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $9.80. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 31,555 shares changing hands.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

