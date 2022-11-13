Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $131,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $100.54 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

