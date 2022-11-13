Swiss National Bank Has $154.75 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $154,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 259,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

