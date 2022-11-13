Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of CrowdStrike worth $144,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $143.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.22.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

