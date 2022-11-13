Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,194 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Autodesk worth $164,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Shares of ADSK opened at $228.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

