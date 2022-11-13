Synthetix Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42.66 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00009585 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $482.01 million and approximately $42.66 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002535 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00587155 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.74 or 0.30563044 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
