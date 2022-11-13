Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,475 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $127,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

