TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAGOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded TAG Immobilien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

