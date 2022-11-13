Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of TISCY remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.
Taisei Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCY)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.