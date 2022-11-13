Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCY remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

