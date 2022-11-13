Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Tapestry Stock Up 8.7 %
NYSE TPR traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,672,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tapestry by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.