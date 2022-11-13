Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.