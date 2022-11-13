TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the October 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 122,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,209. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

