Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
TCHBF stock remained flat at $343.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.35. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $270.27 and a 12 month high of $645.00.
Tecan Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecan Group (TCHBF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.