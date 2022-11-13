Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THW. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 282,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 83.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of THW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 128,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,214. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

