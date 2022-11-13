Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenneco by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tenneco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

