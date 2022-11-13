Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $24.21 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $927.17 million and $24.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00020038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008537 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,460,716 coins and its circulating supply is 916,002,417 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.

