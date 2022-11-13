TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 965,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFSL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

