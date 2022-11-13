The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKGFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

BKGFF stock remained flat at $39.85 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

