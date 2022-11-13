The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.43.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.