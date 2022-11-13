The Debt Box Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00062776 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $2.81 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.