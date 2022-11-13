The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 2.0 %

NAPA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. 381,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,299. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

