The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $33.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.