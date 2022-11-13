The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

