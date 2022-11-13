The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Very Good Food Price Performance
Shares of Very Good Food stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Very Good Food has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Very Good Food had a negative net margin of 406.44% and a negative return on equity of 163.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.
Very Good Food Company Profile
The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.
