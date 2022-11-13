The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,213,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 745,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 666,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

