Theory Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 116,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 6,676,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,595,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

