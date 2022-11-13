Theory Financial LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.