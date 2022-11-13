Theory Financial LLC Buys Shares of 104 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.41. 33,090,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,807,168. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



