Theory Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.28. 1,611,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,981. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

