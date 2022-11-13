Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $227.52 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00062170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023934 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005636 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

