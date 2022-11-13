Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $227.52 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00078989 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00062170 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011927 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023934 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005636 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
