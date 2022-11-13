Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in October

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Tokuyama stock remained flat at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.