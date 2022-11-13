Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,071. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.