Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Critical Contrast

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Rating) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy 44.66% 35.64% 24.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 0.00 $40.34 million $1.70 N/A

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

